Friends of St Johns
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Friends of St Johns

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Friends of St Johns

Our mission

Friends of St Johns supports the school community through fundraising initiatives like raffles, fostering a nurturing environment for students and enhancing educational experiences. Your contributions help make a meaningful impact.
Past events
Past events
Spr-ingo from the Friends of St John's
Event
Spr-ingo from the Friends of St John's
May 8, 7:00 - 9:30 PM GMT+1
Stanley Hall Rd, Wantage OX12, UK
Friends of St John's Easter Raffle 2026
Raffle
Friends of St John's Easter Raffle 2026
Mar 6, 4:00 PM - Mar 26, 6:00 PM GMT

Contact information

[email protected]
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