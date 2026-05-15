Friends of Sutton Academy fosters a supportive school community by organizing events and fundraising initiatives, ensuring every student feels welcomed and nurtured in their educational journey.
Past events
Past events
Event
Sutton Summer Colour Run
May 15, 4:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Bayley Way, Sutton St Nicholas, Hereford HR1 3SZ, UK
Event
Sprinkle's Spring Disco
Feb 27, 3:15 - 5:30 PM GMT
Bayley Way, Sutton St Nicholas, Hereford HR1 3SZ, UK
Event
FoSA Santa’s Grotto
Dec 12 - Dec 12 | 36 dates & times
Sutton Community Hall, Bayley Way, Sutton St Nicholas, Hereford HR1 3SZ, UK
More ways to support us
Shop
FoSA Spring Disco Accessory Shop
We have a selection of light up accessories to buy for Sprinkle's Spring Disco. Your support helps us build a welcoming, nurturing school community for every student.Happy shopping! 🌟Friends of Sutton Academy