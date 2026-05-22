Friends of The Kingston Academy
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Our mission
Friends of The Kingston Academy supports the school community by enhancing educational experiences and fostering connections through events, fundraising, and activities that enrich student life and promote a vibrant, inclusive environment.
Events
Events
Raffle
Big TKA 10 Grand Raffle
May 22, 1:00 AM - Jul 4, 4:00 PM GMT+1
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Event
Big TKA 10 - Event Tickets
Jul 4, 12:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Richmond Rd, Kingston upon Thames KT2 5PE, UK
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Our website
https://www.thekingstonacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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