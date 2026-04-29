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Gayton Primary PTA's Colour Run Shop

Welcome to Gayton Primary PTA’s Colour Run Shop 🎨 We had a blast last year at our first ever Colour Run with so many families feeding back it was up there as one of their favourite events of the school year! The colour, fun and energy brought us all together, creating amazing lasting memories while raising essential funds for our school at the same time! This year we're raising funds for new DT and Science Equipment and Basketball Hoops.Get Colour Run ready! ...Pick your Colour Run items here to get you and your child ready for a fun, family-friendly event on the school field.📅 Last orders: Wednesday 14th May 2026📦 Delivery: Across Tuesday 12th to Thursday 14th May, children will bring the items home with them from school.Every purchase helps the PTA fund extra resources and activities that support learning and play at Gayton Primary. Thank you for being part of our school community 💙 The PTA will claim Gift Aid on any eligible donations under the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme.Eye protection/goggles/glasses are recommended at the event - these will not be included in your ticket but can be purchased here on this shop. Here is a link to the colour run paint that will be used. Please check suitability for your child should you have any medical concerns. It will be parent responsibility to check suitability.