Gayton Primary PTA's Fathers Day Shop
Welcome to our online every day heroes shop 🛍️This is a special chance for children to pick out a little surprise gift for the important men in their lives — whether that’s a dad 👨, stepdad 💙, grandad 👴, uncle 🧔, older brother 👦, or any other wonderful role model 🌟 who deserves a smile 😊. We want every child to feel included and able to celebrate someone who means a lot to them 💖There will be a range of fun and affordable gifts 🎁🛍️ for children to choose from, making it a lovely way for them to give something thoughtful and personal 💌✨📅 Last orders: Wednesday 17 June📦 Collection day: Friday 19 JuneLet’s make it a joyful celebration 🎊 of all the amazing men who support 🤝, inspire 🌈, and cheer on our children! 🙌💙The PTA will claim Gift Aid on £2.50 of the donation under the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme.