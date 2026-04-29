Gayton Primary PTA
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Gayton Primary PTA

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Gayton Primary PTA

Our mission

The Gayton Primary PTA supports Gayton Primary School by raising funds for resources, activities, and opportunities for students through community events like raffles, fostering a spirit of collaboration and growth within the school community.
Events
Events
Gayton Primary PTA's Summer Raffle 2026
Raffle
Gayton Primary PTA's Summer Raffle 2026
Apr 29, 6:00 AM - Jun 1, 6:00 PM GMT+1
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Summer Disco 🪩
Event
Summer Disco 🪩
Jun 4, 3:25 - 4:45 PM GMT+1
Gayton Rd, Heswall, Wirral CH60 8PZ, UK
Get your tickets
Summer Fair 2026
Event
Summer Fair 2026
Jun 26, 3:30 - 6:00 PM GMT+1
Gayton Rd, Heswall, Wirral CH60 8PZ, UK
Get your tickets
World Cup Sweepstake ⚽️
Event
World Cup Sweepstake ⚽️
Jun 11, 12:00 PM - Jul 19, 12:00 PM GMT+1
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Gayton Primary PTA's Fathers Day Shop
Shop
Gayton Primary PTA's Fathers Day Shop
Welcome to our online every day heroes shop 🛍️This is a special chance for children to pick out a little surprise gift for the important men in their lives — whether that’s a dad 👨, stepdad 💙, grandad 👴, uncle 🧔, older brother 👦, or any other wonderful role model 🌟 who deserves a smile 😊. We want every child to feel included and able to celebrate someone who means a lot to them 💖There will be a range of fun and affordable gifts 🎁🛍️ for children to choose from, making it a lovely way for them to give something thoughtful and personal 💌✨📅 Last orders: Wednesday 17 June📦 Collection day: Friday 19 JuneLet’s make it a joyful celebration 🎊 of all the amazing men who support 🤝, inspire 🌈, and cheer on our children! 🙌💙The PTA will claim Gift Aid on £2.50 of the donation under the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme.
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Gayton Primary PTA's Colour Run Shop
Shop
Gayton Primary PTA's Colour Run Shop
Welcome to Gayton Primary PTA’s Colour Run Shop 🎨 We had a blast last year at our first ever Colour Run with so many families feeding back it was up there as one of their favourite events of the school year! The colour, fun and energy brought us all together, creating amazing lasting memories while raising essential funds for our school at the same time! This year we're raising funds for new DT and Science Equipment and Basketball Hoops.Get Colour Run ready! ...Pick your Colour Run items here to get you and your child ready for a fun, family-friendly event on the school field.📅 Last orders: Wednesday 14th May 2026📦 Delivery: Across Tuesday 12th to Thursday 14th May, children will bring the items home with them from school.Every purchase helps the PTA fund extra resources and activities that support learning and play at Gayton Primary. Thank you for being part of our school community 💙 The PTA will claim Gift Aid on any eligible donations under the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme.Eye protection/goggles/glasses are recommended at the event - these will not be included in your ticket but can be purchased here on this shop. Here is a link to the colour run paint that will be used. Please check suitability for your child should you have any medical concerns. It will be parent responsibility to check suitability.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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