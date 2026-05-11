Membership

BJJ Sisters Monthly Membership - Mustafa Mount

Join the BJJ Sisters Monthly Membership at Mustafa Mount 🥋This membership supports a regular women’s-only Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class in a safe, respectful environment, rooted in Greensville Trust’s focus on knowledge, community and spiritual well-being.Your monthly contribution helps cover mats, facility costs and qualified instruction so sisters can train consistently, grow in discipline and confidence, and strengthen ties with one another 🤝.Complete this form to confirm your place and set up your ongoing support.