Greensville Trust

Greensville Trust

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Events
Events
Introduction to Horses
Event
Introduction to Horses
May 11, 4:45 PM - Jun 11, 6:20 PM GMT+1
Emm Ln, Bradford BD9 4JJ, UK
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Futuwwa Retreat 2026 - Deposit
Custom
Futuwwa Retreat 2026 - Deposit
May 5, 4:00 PM - Jul 20, 8:00 PM GMT+1
Turkiye
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More ways to support us
Event
BJJ Brothers Session - Mustafa Mount (Bradford)
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Membership
BJJ Sisters Monthly Membership - Mustafa Mount
Join the BJJ Sisters Monthly Membership at Mustafa Mount 🥋This membership supports a regular women’s-only Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class in a safe, respectful environment, rooted in Greensville Trust’s focus on knowledge, community and spiritual well-being.Your monthly contribution helps cover mats, facility costs and qualified instruction so sisters can train consistently, grow in discipline and confidence, and strengthen ties with one another 🤝.Complete this form to confirm your place and set up your ongoing support.
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Support Restoration of Ibn Ajrum's Grave
Donation
Support Restoration of Ibn Ajrum's Grave
£6,685 of £7,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.greensvilletrust.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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