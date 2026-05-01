We would like to offer the opportunity to buy an HLC new hardback hymn book for £25.With 152 pages of Hymns covering Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Palm Sunday, Easter, Harvest, National and General, along with a small selection of prayers and readings. They also include 'How Shall I Sing That Majesty' to Miss Davies' tune 'Harrogate College'. Please either collect from school, or email [email protected]
for you to pay postage, kind regards.(subject to availability - on a first-come basis).Harrogate Ladies' College