Harrogate Ladies' College

Harrogate Ladies' College

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Our mission

Harrogate Ladies' College empowers young women through a holistic education, fostering academic excellence, personal growth, and leadership skills in a supportive environment. We aim to inspire confidence and resilience in every student.
Events
Events
Alumni Reunion 2026
Event
Alumni Reunion 2026
May 25, 11:15 - 12:15 PM GMT+1
Clarence Dr, Harrogate HG1 2QG, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
Harrogate Ladies' College Online Shop
We would like to offer the opportunity to buy an HLC new hardback hymn book for £25.With 152 pages of Hymns covering Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Palm Sunday, Easter, Harvest, National and General, along with a small selection of prayers and readings. They also include 'How Shall I Sing That Majesty' to Miss Davies' tune 'Harrogate College'. Please either collect from school, or email [email protected] for you to pay postage, kind regards.(subject to availability - on a first-come basis).Harrogate Ladies' College
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Our website

https://www.hlc.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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