Havannah PTFA
Subscribe
Donate
Havannah PTFA
Our mission
Havannah PTFA supports Havannah Primary School by organizing fundraising events like Circus Pazaz. Their mission is to provide essential resources and opportunities for students, enhancing their educational experience and community engagement.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Havannah PTFA's Summer Fayre Raffle
May 15, 4:00 PM - Jun 10, 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
Custom
Summer Fayre Stall
Jun 10, 3:00 - 6:00 PM GMT+1
Malhamdale Rd, Congleton CW12 2DF, UK
Learn more
Event
Circus Pazaz
Jun 24 - Jun 24
| 3 dates & times
Malhamdale Rd, Congleton CW12 2DF, UK
Get your tickets
Raffle
Havannah PTFA's Circus Raffle
May 15, 4:00 PM - Jun 24, 6:15 PM GMT+1
View raffle
See more
Our website
https://www.zeffy.com/en-gb/ticketing/circus-pazaz
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by