Havannah PTFA
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Havannah PTFA

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Havannah PTFA

Our mission

Havannah PTFA supports Havannah Primary School by organizing fundraising events like Circus Pazaz. Their mission is to provide essential resources and opportunities for students, enhancing their educational experience and community engagement.
Events
Events
Havannah PTFA's Summer Fayre Raffle
Raffle
Havannah PTFA's Summer Fayre Raffle
May 15, 4:00 PM - Jun 10, 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
Summer Fayre Stall
Custom
Summer Fayre Stall
Jun 10, 3:00 - 6:00 PM GMT+1
Malhamdale Rd, Congleton CW12 2DF, UK
Learn more
Circus Pazaz
Event
Circus Pazaz
Jun 24 - Jun 24 | 3 dates & times
Malhamdale Rd, Congleton CW12 2DF, UK
Get your tickets
Havannah PTFA's Circus Raffle
Raffle
Havannah PTFA's Circus Raffle
May 15, 4:00 PM - Jun 24, 6:15 PM GMT+1
View raffle

Our website

https://www.zeffy.com/en-gb/ticketing/circus-pazaz

Contact information

[email protected]
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