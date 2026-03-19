Horn Park Primary School PTA supports the school community by enhancing educational experiences, fostering parental involvement, and organising events to raise funds for resources that benefit students and enrich their learning environment.
Events
Events
Event
Stallholder Registration for Registered Businesses
Pre-loved Uniforms help families save money and reduce waste 👕Use this form to pay for items ordered from uniformerly.co.ukEvery piece of uniform reused supports Horn Park Primary’s community spirit and keeps clothes in use for longer 🌱