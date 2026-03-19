Horn Park Primary School PTA
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Horn Park Primary School PTA

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Horn Park Primary School PTA

Our mission

Horn Park Primary School PTA supports the school community by enhancing educational experiences, fostering parental involvement, and organising events to raise funds for resources that benefit students and enrich their learning environment.
Events
Events
Stallholder Registration for Registered Businesses
Event
Stallholder Registration for Registered Businesses
Jul 2, 3:15 - 5:15 PM GMT+1
Alnwick Rd, London SE12 9BT, UK
Get your tickets
Stallholder Registration for Non-Registered Businesses
Event
Stallholder Registration for Non-Registered Businesses
Jul 2, 3:15 - 5:15 PM GMT+1
Alnwick Rd, London SE12 9BT, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
General Donations to the PTA
Donation
General Donations to the PTA
Donate today
Pre-Loved Uniform
Custom
Pre-Loved Uniform
Pre-loved Uniforms help families save money and reduce waste 👕Use this form to pay for items ordered from uniformerly.co.ukEvery piece of uniform reused supports Horn Park Primary’s community spirit and keeps clothes in use for longer 🌱
Learn more

Our website

https://www.hornpark.compassps.uk/page/?title=parents+%26amp%3b+friends+of+horn+park&pid=44

Contact information

[email protected]
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