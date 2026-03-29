Membership

ISKCON South London Patronship

Become a Patron of ISKCON South London and help nurture a community rooted in devotion to Lord Krishna. Your patronship supports kirtans, scriptural classes, Sunday Feast, food for life program and festivals that share the wisdom of the Bhagavad-gita and Srimad Bhagavatam. 🪔By completing this form, you enable us to plan and serve steadily—from daily worship to outreach and educational programs. Your regular support helps keep Krishna-conscious activities alive and accessible in South London. 🙏