ISKCON South London
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ISKCON South London

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ISKCON South London

Our mission

ISKCON South London fosters spiritual growth and community through service, offering nourishing meals and support to those in need. Their mission is to renovate their kitchen to enhance food distribution and maintain high standards of hygiene and safety.
Past events
Past events
Ramanavami 2026
Event
Ramanavami 2026
Mar 29, 5:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
42 Enmore Rd, London SE25 5NG, UK
More ways to support us
ISKCON South London Patronship
Membership
ISKCON South London Patronship
Become a Patron of ISKCON South London and help nurture a community rooted in devotion to Lord Krishna. Your patronship supports kirtans, scriptural classes, Sunday Feast, food for life program and festivals that share the wisdom of the Bhagavad-gita and Srimad Bhagavatam. 🪔By completing this form, you enable us to plan and serve steadily—from daily worship to outreach and educational programs. Your regular support helps keep Krishna-conscious activities alive and accessible in South London. 🙏
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Our website

https://www.iskconsouthlondon.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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