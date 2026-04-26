Maryam Hikmah Centre

Maryam Hikmah Centre

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Our mission

Maryam Hikmah Centre fosters a nurturing Islamic environment through programs like the First Steps Playgroup, connecting mothers and children to grow together in faith, community, and play.
Events
Events
Cricket Fun (Boys) - Apr-Jun 2026
Custom
Cricket Fun (Boys) - Apr-Jun 2026
Apr 26 - Jun 21 | 5 dates & times
Maryam Hikmah Centre (Rear Sports Building)
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MHC Creative Club (Apr-July)
Event
MHC Creative Club (Apr-July)
Apr 26 - Jul 5 | 6 dates & times
Maryam Hikmah Centre, Shear Brow, BB1 8DX
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First Steps Playgroup
Event
First Steps Playgroup
Apr 14 - Jul 14 | 13 dates & times
Maryam Hikmah Centre
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More ways to support us
Qurbani in Palestine 2026 Appeal
Donation
Qurbani in Palestine 2026 Appeal
£1,215 of £1,200 goal
Donate today
MHC Online Store
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MHC Online Store
Welcome to the MHC Online Store. Each purchase supports our educational programs, spiritual workshops, and community gatherings that nurture learning and reflection.You’ll find thoughtfully selected resources that align with our mission of fostering faith, knowledge, and personal growth. Choose what serves you and your family, knowing it also strengthens our shared community.Please note all items ordered are to be collected from MHC.If you have a product/book request or any questions, reach out to us at [email protected]
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Madrasah Weekend Tuition May-July 26
Event
Madrasah Weekend Tuition May-July 26
Register here for Madrasah Weekend Tuition (May–July 26). Your enrolment helps us offer steady, structured learning that supports both Quranic study and personal development.By completing this form, you reserve a place in our weekend classes and support the Maryam Hikmah Centre’s mission to provide a calm, nurturing space for educational and spiritual growth. Please fill in all details carefully. Limited Spaces ApplyRefunds can not be given for missed sessions as your child's place will be reserved.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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