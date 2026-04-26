Event

Madrasah Weekend Tuition May-July 26

Register here for Madrasah Weekend Tuition (May–July 26). Your enrolment helps us offer steady, structured learning that supports both Quranic study and personal development.By completing this form, you reserve a place in our weekend classes and support the Maryam Hikmah Centre’s mission to provide a calm, nurturing space for educational and spiritual growth. Please fill in all details carefully. Limited Spaces ApplyRefunds can not be given for missed sessions as your child's place will be reserved.