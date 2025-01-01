Meridian Leavers Party

Meridian Leavers Party

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Our mission

Meridian Leavers Party celebrates Year 6 students transitioning to secondary school by organizing a fun-filled evening event, fostering friendships and creating lasting memories as they mark the end of their primary school journey.
Events
Events
Meridian Leavers Party (copy)
Event
Meridian Leavers Party (copy)
Jul 4, 5:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Harbour Ave, Comberton, Cambridge CB23 7DD, UK
Get your tickets
Meridian Leavers Party
Event
Meridian Leavers Party
Jul 4, 5:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Harbour Ave, Comberton, Cambridge CB23 7DD, UK
Get your tickets

Contact information

[email protected]
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