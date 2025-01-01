Meridian Leavers Party
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Our mission
Meridian Leavers Party celebrates Year 6 students transitioning to secondary school by organizing a fun-filled evening event, fostering friendships and creating lasting memories as they mark the end of their primary school journey.
Events
Events
Event
Meridian Leavers Party (copy)
Jul 4, 5:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Harbour Ave, Comberton, Cambridge CB23 7DD, UK
Get your tickets
Event
Meridian Leavers Party
Jul 4, 5:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Harbour Ave, Comberton, Cambridge CB23 7DD, UK
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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