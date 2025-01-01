Membership

Milverton School Tennis Court Membership

Enjoy our school tennis courts while supporting Milverton’s students 🎾In order to access the court booking system, we're asking for a small donation to the Milverton School Association (MSA). Your donation will support the MSA in funding activities and equipment not covered by the school budget, enhancing education and experiences for the children.We believe sport should be accessible to all, so we are offering an equity-based price. Pricing is per family, for use of the court as much as you'd like in opening times, up to the end of October - we trust you will select the price that fits your situation (i.e what you'd like to give/what suits your situation).1. Pay it forward price: £402. Standard price: £303. Supported price: £10All fees go back into Milverton School - from playground and sports equipment to community events that bring children, parents, and staff together 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦