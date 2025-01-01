Milverton School Association

Milverton School Association

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Our mission

Milverton School Association supports students by raising funds for school projects, like a new adventure playground, through engaging events such as the Colour Run, fostering community spirit and enhancing educational experiences.
More ways to support us
Milverton School Association (MSA) - Online Donations
Donation
Milverton School Association (MSA) - Online Donations
Welcome to Milverton School Association (MSA) - Milverton School's parent-teacher association! Our mission is to bring together parents, children, teachers and the local community to have a good time and raise money for the school. All money raised funds school activities and equipment to enhance the children's learning experiences.
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MSA Summer Fair: Fri 10th July 2026 - food pre-orders
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MSA Summer Fair: Fri 10th July 2026 - food pre-orders
Pre-order your food for the MSA Summer Fair to skip the queues and enjoy more time with family and friends 🌞Drinks will be available to purchase at the event including - soft drinks, Pimm's (Inc non-alcoholic option), prosecco, beer/lager etc.Your purchase helps the Milverton School Association fund extra resources, clubs, and activities that enrich our children’s learning. Thank you for supporting our school community 🏫
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Milverton School Tennis Court Membership
Membership
Milverton School Tennis Court Membership
Enjoy our school tennis courts while supporting Milverton’s students 🎾In order to access the court booking system, we're asking for a small donation to the Milverton School Association (MSA). Your donation will support the MSA in funding activities and equipment not covered by the school budget, enhancing education and experiences for the children.We believe sport should be accessible to all, so we are offering an equity-based price. Pricing is per family, for use of the court as much as you'd like in opening times, up to the end of October - we trust you will select the price that fits your situation (i.e what you'd like to give/what suits your situation).1. Pay it forward price: £402. Standard price: £303. Supported price: £10All fees go back into Milverton School - from playground and sports equipment to community events that bring children, parents, and staff together 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
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Contact information

[email protected]
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