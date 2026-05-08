Minety Primary School PTA
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Our mission
The Minety Primary School PTA supports the school community by organizing events and fundraising activities to enhance educational experiences for children, fostering a collaborative environment among parents, teachers, and students.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Auction
Summer Ball 2026 Silent Auction
Jun 12, 11:55 PM GMT+1
2 Sawyers Hill, Minety, Malmesbury SN16 9QL, UK
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Event
Minety Summer Ball 2026
Jun 12, 6:00 - 11:58 PM GMT+1
2 Sawyers Hill, Minety, Malmesbury SN16 9QL, UK
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Our website
https://www.minety.wilts.sch.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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