Montrose Live Music Company enriches the Montrose community by hosting live music events and fundraisers. Their initiatives, like the MoFest fundraiser, support local artists and foster a vibrant cultural scene through community engagement.
Past events
Past events
Auction
MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction
Feb 28, 10:00 PM GMT
More ways to support us
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Digital MoFest Programme
The MoFest 2026 programme, accessible straight from your pocket.. Read through the huge schedule of music, artist bios and much more.