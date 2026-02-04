Montrose Live Music Company

Montrose Live Music Company

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Our mission

Montrose Live Music Company enriches the Montrose community by hosting live music events and fundraisers. Their initiatives, like the MoFest fundraiser, support local artists and foster a vibrant cultural scene through community engagement.
Past events
Past events
MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction
Auction
MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction
Feb 28, 10:00 PM GMT
More ways to support us
Digital MoFest Programme
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Digital MoFest Programme
The MoFest 2026 programme, accessible straight from your pocket.. Read through the huge schedule of music, artist bios and much more.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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