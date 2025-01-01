🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟It's a big year of change for The Old Chemist with the renovation of our Community Space. At the end of last year we successfully bid for a Community Ownership Fund (a government grant) meaning we have been able to bring this building up to standard and create a more useable space for community activities that will make a difference. Getting the grant was great - but it didn't cover everything! We are getting close to completion but to help us get over the line we need to raise some money to add some of the finishing touches - rugs, armchairs and tables and more If you feel like you can contribute then we would welcome your donation. Here's how you can help;Donate: Every pound counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too - if you want to get involved and share your skills please email [email protected]
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable. If you want to know more you can us on Facebook and the Oasis Church Southampton website.