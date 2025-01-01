Orchard Infant Association
organization logo

Orchard Infant Association

Orchard Infant Association

Our mission

Orchard Infant School Association is a group of dedicated parent volunteers who run events to raise much needed funds for our incredible school.
More ways to support us
Mother's Day Gift Shop
Shop
Mother's Day Gift Shop
Welcome to the OISA Mother's Day Gift Shop! Here you can purchase gift bags for all the special ladies in your children's lives. Children will come out of their classes to select 4 high quality gifts for each bag. We will coordinate siblings to ensure no duplicate items!
View shop
Easter Colour Your Own Mug and Gold Egg Hunt
Shop
Easter Colour Your Own Mug and Gold Egg Hunt
For a limited time only we are selling these “colour your own” Easter mugs for just £1.50! These are perfect for Easter gifts or a little craft to keep children busy over the holidays.A lucky few will find a very special golden egg in their mug! These golden eggs allow the winner to claim one of the fantastic easter prizes which have kindly been donated by local businesses.Sales close on Monday 23rd March at 6pm so order now whilst stocks last! OISA will also be on the playground in the afternoon of the last day of term Thursday 26th March, for golden egg winners to claim their prize and selling more tasty treats! As always all profits go towards much needed resources for our amazing school. Thank you, Orchard Infant School Association
View shop
Singalongathon 2026 Sponsorship Payment
Donation
Singalongathon 2026 Sponsorship Payment
Use this link to pay in your child’s Singalongathon 2026 sponsorship money! Also please make sure you’ve emailed us your completed sponsorship form by Friday 22nd May to [email protected]
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by