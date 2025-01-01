Orchard Infant Association

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Easter Colour Your Own Mug and Gold Egg Hunt

For a limited time only we are selling these “colour your own” Easter mugs for just £1.50! These are perfect for Easter gifts or a little craft to keep children busy over the holidays.A lucky few will find a very special golden egg in their mug! These golden eggs allow the winner to claim one of the fantastic easter prizes which have kindly been donated by local businesses.Sales close on Monday 23rd March at 6pm so order now whilst stocks last! OISA will also be on the playground in the afternoon of the last day of term Thursday 26th March, for golden egg winners to claim their prize and selling more tasty treats! As always all profits go towards much needed resources for our amazing school. Thank you, Orchard Infant School Association