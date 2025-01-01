Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission
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Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission

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Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission

Our mission

Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission raises awareness and funds for vital lobular breast cancer research. We support those affected by this type of cancer through community events and initiatives, fostering creativity while making a difference.
Events
Events
Three cliffs paint along
Event
Three cliffs paint along
Jul 5, 12:30 - 2:30 PM GMT+1
Waunarlwydd Community Centre, Victoria Rd, Waunarlwydd, Swansea SA5 4SY, UK
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More ways to support us
Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission's Shop
Shop
Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission's Shop
Welcome to the Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission ShopEvery item in our shop helps support our mission to raise awareness of lobular breast cancer, fund vital research and provide clear, accessible information to those affected by the disease.Lobular breast cancer is the second most common type of breast cancer, yet it remains under-researched and often misunderstood. Through your purchase, you are helping us advocate for greater awareness, improve understanding and contribute towards research that can make a real difference to patients and their families.100% of profits from our merchandise go directly towards funding research into lobular breast cancer. Merchandise is provided by Star and Goose.Thank you for standing with the lobular breast cancer community. Together, we can increase awareness, drive progress, and create hope for the future.💜 Wear your support. Start conversations. Help make a difference.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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