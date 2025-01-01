Parents and Friends of Sandhurst Primary School Association

Parents and Friends of Sandhurst Primary School Association

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Our mission

The Parents and Friends of Sandhurst Primary School Association supports the school community by organizing events like fundraisers and discos, fostering engagement and enhancing the educational experience for students and families.
Events
Events
EYFS & KS1 Disco
Event
EYFS & KS1 Disco
Jun 5, 3:20 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Rye Rd, Sandhurst TN18 5JE, UK
Get your tickets
KS2 Disco
Event
KS2 Disco
Jun 12, 3:20 - 4:20 PM GMT+1
Rye Rd, Sandhurst TN18 5JE, UK
Get your tickets

Contact information

[email protected]
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