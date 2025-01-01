Penny's Ark

Membership

Grace - Sponsorship Opportunity

Two young sisters, Blue and Grace, were left outside our sanctuary—alone, vulnerable, and covered in ticks.Both are beautiful white Romanian dogs, but when they arrived, their condition told very different stories. Blue, with her striking pale blue eyes, was the stronger of the two. Grace, softer in appearance with one ear that flops and one that stands tall, was heartbreakingly weak. The ticks had drained Grace's strength to the point where she didn’t even have the energy to get up and eat, while her sister, simply trying to survive, would take the food.We acted quickly. Both girls were treated for ticks, and Grace was seen by a vet, given vitamins, and closely monitored. To give her a fair chance, we made the difficult decision to separate the sisters for a few days—placing them in side-by-side kennels so they could still see each other, but allowing Grace to eat and recover without competition.She missed her sister deeply—but day by day, she grew stronger. After just three days, we were able to reunite them. And since then, the transformation has been incredible.Now, they run freely together around the sanctuary grounds—playing, exploring, and slowly learning what safety and happiness feel like. Grace, once so fragile, is now brighter, stronger, and full of life. Both girls are still shy, but their confidence is growing every single day.Grace holds a very special place in our heart. There was a moment we weren’t sure she would recover—but she did. Even now, despite having a warm, heated doghouse, both sisters often choose to sleep outside—perhaps because it’s all they’ve ever known.They deserve so much more than that. Please consider sponsoring Grace, and help give this gentle soul the chance to continue their journey—toward healing, trust, and, one day, a loving forever home.