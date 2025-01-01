Penny's Ark
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Penny's Ark

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Penny's Ark

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Welcome to our Dog Sponsorship Hub! 


Every dog below is at our Romanian sanctuary.


While we work to find them forever homes, our sanctuary is their safe haven. Looking after 50 dogs requires consistent funding and you can help!


Sponsoring is a beautiful way to make a direct difference. For just £5 a month, you can champion a specific dog and fund their care. Browse the wonderful faces below, read their stories, and find a special friend to support today.


Further dogs will be added soon!

More ways to support us
I'm Abby! I arrived at Penny's Ark sanctuary yesterday and would love for you to help me.
Donation
I'm Abby! I arrived at Penny's Ark sanctuary yesterday and would love for you to help me.
Hi, I’m Abby 🐾—I just arrived at Penny’s Ark, along with my 2 older friends. I love it here already! Oh, the freedom and the grass under my feet and a lovely warm house. I’m settling into a safe, calm place for the first time in a very very long time.Your support helps cover my vet visits, comfy bedding, healthy food, supplements, medication and daily care.Your sponsorship ensures I can live out the rest of my days in the Sanctuary and your support keeps me cared for and loved ❤️.
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Be Their Hero: Monthly Sponsorship
Donation
Be Their Hero: Monthly Sponsorship
At our sanctuary, we care for 50 dogs rescued from the streets of Romania. While they wait for their forever homes, your sponsorship ensures they never go hungry or go without medical care. Choose a tier below to change a life today.£5 The Essentials - A hearty mealThis contributes towards a week's worth of nutritious food for one dog in our sanctuary.£10 Health & Comfort - Keep them protectedThis helps cover monthly flea, tick and worming treatments for our dogs, staying parasite free is vital for their long term health and comfort.£25 The Sanctuary Supporter - Complete careThis helps cover food, basic medical checks, and the daily running costs of our sanctuary. It's a full safety net for one dog every single month.£40 The Special Care - Extra love for the vulnerableMany of our rescues, like our older or arthritic dogs, require specialised wet food rotations or supplements like iodine-rich seaweed and joint support. This helps us provide that extra level of care for our most vulnerable residents.
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Bryn - Sponsorship Opportunity
Membership
Bryn - Sponsorship Opportunity
Become a sponsor for Bryn 🐾 and help Penny’s Ark rescue, heal, and rehome animals who have been abandoned or mistreated.Bryn is a junior. He was born on a field and has never known anything but a kennel. He’s a big active boy who needs more! Your sponsorship will pay his place to move to our sanctuary where he can finally run all day! Your sponsorship supports veterinary care, safe shelter and a free life, nutritious food, and rehabilitation for Bryn and other animals in our care.Choose a sponsorship level that fits you ❤️ and join a community that believes every animal deserves safety, respect, and a real home.
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Grace - Sponsorship Opportunity
Membership
Grace - Sponsorship Opportunity
Two young sisters, Blue and Grace, were left outside our sanctuary—alone, vulnerable, and covered in ticks.Both are beautiful white Romanian dogs, but when they arrived, their condition told very different stories. Blue, with her striking pale blue eyes, was the stronger of the two. Grace, softer in appearance with one ear that flops and one that stands tall, was heartbreakingly weak. The ticks had drained Grace's strength to the point where she didn’t even have the energy to get up and eat, while her sister, simply trying to survive, would take the food.We acted quickly. Both girls were treated for ticks, and Grace was seen by a vet, given vitamins, and closely monitored. To give her a fair chance, we made the difficult decision to separate the sisters for a few days—placing them in side-by-side kennels so they could still see each other, but allowing Grace to eat and recover without competition.She missed her sister deeply—but day by day, she grew stronger. After just three days, we were able to reunite them. And since then, the transformation has been incredible.Now, they run freely together around the sanctuary grounds—playing, exploring, and slowly learning what safety and happiness feel like. Grace, once so fragile, is now brighter, stronger, and full of life. Both girls are still shy, but their confidence is growing every single day.Grace holds a very special place in our heart. There was a moment we weren’t sure she would recover—but she did. Even now, despite having a warm, heated doghouse, both sisters often choose to sleep outside—perhaps because it’s all they’ve ever known.They deserve so much more than that. Please consider sponsoring Grace, and help give this gentle soul the chance to continue their journey—toward healing, trust, and, one day, a loving forever home.
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I'm Missy. Please sponsor me.
Membership
I'm Missy. Please sponsor me.
Become a sponsor for Missy’s journey 🐾Your support helps cover Missy’s medical care, daily comfort, and rehabilitation so she can heal safely at Penny’s Ark.Missy was very shy when she was first rescued from a cruel public shelter two years ago. She gained confidence when sharing with her friend Sarah who was adopted last year. We are sure she must miss her so much and would love nothing more than to live in a home with another dog.She’s very friendly with people and ready for foster or adoption. She is approximately 6 years old. Whilst she’s waiting for her forever home she is looking for someone to sponsor her place at the sanctuary. She will move to the amazing home from home once we can afford it. Right now she lives in a kennel.As a sponsor, you stand beside us in rescuing and rehoming animals who’ve been abandoned or mistreated. ❤️Complete this form to choose your sponsorship level and provide the steady care Missy—and animals like her—need to find a true home.
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Our website

https://www.pennysark.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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