Plant Pots and Wellies CIC
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Plant Pots and Wellies CIC
Our mission
Plant Pots and Wellies provides safe opportunities for both children and adults with additional needs
Past events
Past events
Event
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure
Apr 4, 1:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Parndon Wood Nature Reserve, Parndon Wood Rd, Harlow CM19 4SF, UK
Event
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure (Relaxed First Hour for Guests with Additional Needs)
Apr 4, 12:00 - 1:00 PM GMT+1
Parndon Wood Nature Reserve, Parndon Wood Rd, Harlow CM19 4SF, UK
Our website
https://www.plantpotsandwellies.co.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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