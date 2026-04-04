Plant Pots and Wellies CIC
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Plant Pots and Wellies CIC

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Plant Pots and Wellies CIC

Our mission

Plant Pots and Wellies provides safe opportunities for both children and adults with additional needs
Past events
Past events
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure
Event
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure
Apr 4, 1:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Parndon Wood Nature Reserve, Parndon Wood Rd, Harlow CM19 4SF, UK
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure (Relaxed First Hour for Guests with Additional Needs)
Event
Alice in Wonderland Easter Adventure (Relaxed First Hour for Guests with Additional Needs)
Apr 4, 12:00 - 1:00 PM GMT+1
Parndon Wood Nature Reserve, Parndon Wood Rd, Harlow CM19 4SF, UK

Our website

https://www.plantpotsandwellies.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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