Portsmouth Pride Trust

Donation

Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin

Wear your pride and support ours. When you donate for a Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin, you’re helping keep our Pride events free, safe, and welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community in Portsmouth. To celebrate the unveiling of ‘Portsmouth Pride’s Pride in Portsmouth’ Lion, you can now get hold of a limited edition pin inspired by the ‘pastel rainbow’ design.Your donation funds year‑round community projects, education, and inclusive spaces where everyone can show up as themselves. Thank you for standing with us and wearing it proudly.