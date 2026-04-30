Portsmouth Pride Trust

Portsmouth Pride Trust

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Our mission

Portsmouth Pride Trust champions LGBTQ+ inclusivity and community connection through events, support, and advocacy. We celebrate diversity and promote equality, ensuring everyone in Portsmouth feels proud and accepted for who they are.
Events
Events
Summer Soiree 2026
Event
Summer Soiree 2026
Jun 3, 6:30 - 11:30 PM GMT+1
Osborne Rd, Clarence Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3LJ, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin
Donation
Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin
Wear your pride and support ours. When you donate for a Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin, you’re helping keep our Pride events free, safe, and welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community in Portsmouth. To celebrate the unveiling of ‘Portsmouth Pride’s Pride in Portsmouth’ Lion, you can now get hold of a limited edition pin inspired by the ‘pastel rainbow’ design.Your donation funds year‑round community projects, education, and inclusive spaces where everyone can show up as themselves. Thank you for standing with us and wearing it proudly.
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Custom
Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin
Celebrate Pride with the Portsmouth Pride x Gunwharf Quays Silver Lion Pin.Donate at least £10 and pick up your limited-edition pin, exclusively from Gunwharf Quays and wear a visible show of support for Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community. The Lion Pin celebrates Portsmouth Pride’s Lion, part of the Pride in Portsmouth Trail. The Lion, designed by Angela Chick is now on display in Gunwharf Quays featuring the ‘pastel rainbow’ colour scheme along with messages from 100 LGBTQ+ people from Portsmouth to celebrate the city’s centenary, proudly supported by Hampshire Flag Company.Every donation helps us keep Pride free and accessible through advocacy, education, and year-round community work.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.portsmouthpride.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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