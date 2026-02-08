Ramsbottom Coop Hall Heritage Trust preserves and promotes the cultural heritage of Ramsbottom, providing a community space for events and activities that foster local engagement and celebrate the town's history.
Past events
Past events
Event
Fleetwood Mad
Feb 8, 6:00 - 10:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Event
Retrospect
Feb 8, 4:00 - 6:00 PM GMT
2 Church St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9BP, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 5
Feb 8, 3:00 - 4:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 3
Feb 8, 3:00 - 3:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Drum Happy Session Two
Feb 8, 2:00 - 3:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Event
Working With Clay
Feb 8, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 2
Feb 8, 2:00 - 2:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 4
Feb 8, 1:00 - 2:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Musical Theatre Jazz with Alana
Feb 8, 1:00 - 1:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Drum Happy Session One
Feb 8, 12:30 - 1:30 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Lyrical with Sophie
Feb 8, 12:00 - 12:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 3
Feb 8, 11:30 - 12:30 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 1
Feb 8, 11:30 - 12:15 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Baked A La Ska
Feb 7, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK