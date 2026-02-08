Ramsbottom Coop Hall Heritage Trust

Ramsbottom Coop Hall Heritage Trust

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Our mission

Ramsbottom Coop Hall Heritage Trust preserves and promotes the cultural heritage of Ramsbottom, providing a community space for events and activities that foster local engagement and celebrate the town's history.
Past events
Past events
Fleetwood Mad
Event
Fleetwood Mad
Feb 8, 6:00 - 10:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Retrospect
Event
Retrospect
Feb 8, 4:00 - 6:00 PM GMT
2 Church St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9BP, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 5
Feb 8, 3:00 - 4:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 3
Feb 8, 3:00 - 3:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Drum Happy Session Two
Event
Drum Happy Session Two
Feb 8, 2:00 - 3:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Event
Working With Clay
Feb 8, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 2
Feb 8, 2:00 - 2:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 4
Feb 8, 1:00 - 2:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Musical Theatre Jazz with Alana
Feb 8, 1:00 - 1:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Drum Happy Session One
Event
Drum Happy Session One
Feb 8, 12:30 - 1:30 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Lyrical with Sophie
Feb 8, 12:00 - 12:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 3
Feb 8, 11:30 - 12:30 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Balloon Art Workshop 1
Feb 8, 11:30 - 12:15 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Baked A La Ska
Event
Baked A La Ska
Feb 7, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT
Theatre Royal, Smithy St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AT, UK
Lady Jane's Hobby Rm Wellness Workshop
Event
Lady Jane's Hobby Rm Wellness Workshop
Feb 7, 3:00 - 5:00 PM GMT
50 Bolton St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9HX, UK
Event
Spoken Word
Feb 7, 2:00 - 4:30 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Rossendale Male Voice Choir
Event
Rossendale Male Voice Choir
Feb 7, 3:00 - 4:30 PM GMT
2 Church St, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9BP, UK
Event
Alison Adams Artist Workshop
Feb 7, 2:00 - 4:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Textile Brooch Workshop
Feb 7, 2:00 - 3:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Street Dance with Natalie
Feb 7, 1:00 - 1:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Artist Workshop
Feb 7, 12:00 - 1:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 2
Feb 7, 12:30 - 1:30 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
RDDC Dance Workshop - Jazz with Sophie
Feb 7, 12:00 - 12:45 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Folk Florals
Feb 7, 11:00 - 12:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK
Event
Circus Skills Workshop 1
Feb 7, 11:00 - 12:00 PM GMT
Market Pl, Ramsbottom, Bury BL0 9AJ, UK

Our website

https://www.coophall.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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