Red Sky Foundation

Red Sky Foundation

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Our mission

Red Sky Foundation supports children and adults with heart conditions by funding vital medical equipment, specialist care, and providing public access defibrillators to save lives. Together, we create a healthier future for those in need.
Events
Events
Red Sky Ball 2027
Event
Red Sky Ball 2027
Mar 19, 6:00 PM - Mar 20, 12:30 AM GMT
Stadium Way, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR5 1SN, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The Bridges Soft Play
Donation
The Bridges Soft Play
Your visit to The Bridges Soft Play does more than offer a fun day out ❤️ Your donation helps Red Sky Foundation provide life-saving heart equipment, fund specialist cardiac nurses, and stand beside families living with heart conditions.Every pound keeps hearts beating in our region’s hospitals and homes. 🫶
Donate today

Our website

https://www.redskyfoundation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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