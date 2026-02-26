Red Sky Foundation supports children and adults with heart conditions by funding vital medical equipment, specialist care, and providing public access defibrillators to save lives. Together, we create a healthier future for those in need.
Events
Events
Event
Red Sky Ball 2027
Mar 19, 6:00 PM - Mar 20, 12:30 AM GMT
Stadium Way, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR5 1SN, UK
Your visit to The Bridges Soft Play does more than offer a fun day out ❤️ Your donation helps Red Sky Foundation provide life-saving heart equipment, fund specialist cardiac nurses, and stand beside families living with heart conditions.Every pound keeps hearts beating in our region’s hospitals and homes. 🫶