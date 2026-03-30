RIBA(IW)
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Our mission
RIBA(IW) promotes sustainable building practices through educational initiatives like lectures. Their mission is to advance knowledge in energy-efficient design, exemplified by their focus on Passivhaus and EnerPHit standards.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Building Tour - The Department
Jun 3, 4:00 - 6:30 PM GMT+1
29-30 Cross St, Ryde PO33 2AA, UK
Get your tickets
Event
Building Visit,Tour and Social, Bear Lookout, Wildheart
Jun 18, 4:00 - 6:30 PM GMT+1
Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB, UK
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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