Roxwell C of E School PTFA

Our mission
Bringing together parents, friends and our village community to enrich school life for every child. Through fundraising and shared effort, we create opportunities that help our children thrive.
Project Play is our commitment to a vibrant, inclusive new playground that inspires active play, wellbeing and imagination, securing a bright future for our village school.
Our website
https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=03d474bde2ba11446c5fee608ec1eafc9f34263cdd6ba5d414db4a9d98e7edc4jmltdhm9mtc3mjy2odgwma&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=0d26d741-6557-6c3d-2789-c04264196dce&u=a1ahr0chm6ly93d3cuymluzy5jb20vywxpbmsvbgluaz91cmw9ahr0chmlm2elmmylmmzyb3h3zwxsc2nob29slmnvlnvrjtjmjnnvdxjjzt1zzxjwlwxvy2fsjmg9svzwegrjt0ndehbhs081ynpyu0xqa0hyudbozkwxtk80z2nzbehvyxdaqsuzzczwpwx3x21hz3ntbhqmawc9mzzdntbemey0mdewneezqtkyrdqzmziwrtg1mueyrtgmexbpzd1ztkiznju3n0vgmzvgndhcmja
Contact information