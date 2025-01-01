Roxwell C of E School PTFA
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Roxwell C of E School PTFA

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Roxwell C of E School PTFA

Our mission

Bringing together parents, friends and our village community to enrich school life for every child. Through fundraising and shared effort, we create opportunities that help our children thrive.


Project Play is our commitment to a vibrant, inclusive new playground that inspires active play, wellbeing and imagination, securing a bright future for our village school.

Events
Events
End of School Disco
Event
End of School Disco
Jul 17, 1:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
The St, Roxwell, Chelmsford CM1 4PE, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Sponsor Classes 1 & 2 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
Donation
Sponsor Classes 1 & 2 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
£456 of £300 goal
Donate today
Sponsor Class 3 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
Donation
Sponsor Class 3 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
£210 of £200 goal
Donate today
Sponsor Class 4 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
Donation
Sponsor Class 4 in Roxwell's Easter Challenge
£30 of £200 goal
Donate today
Project Play!
Donation
Project Play!
🌟Project Play — Strong foundations, bright futures is a community-led effort to create an inclusive, modern, and inspiring playground for every child.Happy playtimes make happy learners! At Roxwell School, our playground is where confidence grows, friendships blossom, and imaginations run wild — but it’s in need of a complete refresh.Join us — whether you donate, share ideas, or help run an event — and let’s build a space where children can play, learn, and thrive.Thank you for supporting our mission, your contribution is invaluable 💛
Donate today

Our website

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=03d474bde2ba11446c5fee608ec1eafc9f34263cdd6ba5d414db4a9d98e7edc4jmltdhm9mtc3mjy2odgwma&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=0d26d741-6557-6c3d-2789-c04264196dce&u=a1ahr0chm6ly93d3cuymluzy5jb20vywxpbmsvbgluaz91cmw9ahr0chmlm2elmmylmmzyb3h3zwxsc2nob29slmnvlnvrjtjmjnnvdxjjzt1zzxjwlwxvy2fsjmg9svzwegrjt0ndehbhs081ynpyu0xqa0hyudbozkwxtk80z2nzbehvyxdaqsuzzczwpwx3x21hz3ntbhqmawc9mzzdntbemey0mdewneezqtkyrdqzmziwrtg1mueyrtgmexbpzd1ztkiznju3n0vgmzvgndhcmja

Contact information

[email protected]
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