Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA
organization logo

Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA

Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA

Our mission

The Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA supports the school community by organising events and fundraising initiatives, ensuring memorable experiences for students and enhancing educational opportunities for all.

Events
Events
Learn freestyle football with STEVE GRAY!
Event
Learn freestyle football with STEVE GRAY!
Jun 20, 1:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Get your tickets
Sacred Heart Around the World Cup Raffle
Raffle
Sacred Heart Around the World Cup Raffle
Jun 2, 9:00 AM - Jun 20, 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
Sacred Heart Around the World Cup Summer Fayre!
Event
Sacred Heart Around the World Cup Summer Fayre!
Jun 20, 1:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
2 Oakleigh Park S, London N20 9JU, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Pre-order your Summer Fayre Tokens!
Shop
Pre-order your Summer Fayre Tokens!
🚀 Skip the queues and start the fun straight away!Pre-order your Summer Fayre tokens using the link below and we’ll have them ready and waiting for you at the entrance to the Fayre! 🎟️✨No waiting at the Token Bank – simply give your name at the entrance, collect your tokens and go! 🥳⏰ Pre-orders will close on Wednesday 17th at 10pm so that we have time to get everything packed and ready for collection.🎟️ If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab your Summer Fayre entry tickets and wristbands too!❤️ And the best bit? When you pre-order your tokens this way, *100%* of the money goes directly to the PTFA and the school, as we don’t pay any fees on this platform. That means every penny helps us raise as much as possible for Sacred Heart ❤️
View shop

Our website

https://www.sacredheartptfa.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by