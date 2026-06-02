Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA

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Pre-order your Summer Fayre Tokens!

🚀 Skip the queues and start the fun straight away!Pre-order your Summer Fayre tokens using the link below and we’ll have them ready and waiting for you at the entrance to the Fayre! 🎟️✨No waiting at the Token Bank – simply give your name at the entrance, collect your tokens and go! 🥳⏰ Pre-orders will close on Wednesday 17th at 10pm so that we have time to get everything packed and ready for collection.🎟️ If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab your Summer Fayre entry tickets and wristbands too!❤️ And the best bit? When you pre-order your tokens this way, *100%* of the money goes directly to the PTFA and the school, as we don’t pay any fees on this platform. That means every penny helps us raise as much as possible for Sacred Heart ❤️