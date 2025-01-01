Shropshire Rural Support

Shropshire Rural Support

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Our mission

Shropshire Rural Support provides vital assistance to individuals and families in rural Shropshire facing hardship. They offer emotional support, practical help, and community connections to enhance well-being and resilience in challenging times.
Events
Events
Prosecco and Pudding Party
Event
Prosecco and Pudding Party
Jul 6, 6:30 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Tedsmore Park, Oswestry, SY11 4ER
Get your tickets
Vron Gate Show After Party
Event
Vron Gate Show After Party
Jul 25, 7:00 - 11:59 PM GMT+1
Vron Gate Showground, Vennington, Shrewsbury, SY5 9RG
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.shropshireruralsupport.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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