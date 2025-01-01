Shropshire Rural Support
Subscribe
Our mission
Shropshire Rural Support provides vital assistance to individuals and families in rural Shropshire facing hardship. They offer emotional support, practical help, and community connections to enhance well-being and resilience in challenging times.
Events
Events
Event
Prosecco and Pudding Party
Jul 6, 6:30 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Tedsmore Park, Oswestry, SY11 4ER
Get your tickets
Event
Vron Gate Show After Party
Jul 25, 7:00 - 11:59 PM GMT+1
Vron Gate Showground, Vennington, Shrewsbury, SY5 9RG
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.shropshireruralsupport.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by