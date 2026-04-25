St Mary's Church
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St Mary's Church
Our mission
St Mary's Church fosters community through worship, music, and outreach, providing a welcoming space for spiritual growth and connection. They host events like organ recitals to enrich cultural life and support local needs.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Founders Choir presents Lux in Tenebris
Jun 5, 5:00 - 6:00 PM GMT+1
Church Rd, Winkfield, Windsor SL4 4SF, UK
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Our website
https://www.winkfieldandcranbourne.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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