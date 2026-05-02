St Michael's and All Angels PCC Milverton

St Michael's and All Angels PCC Milverton

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Our mission

St Michael's and All Angels PCC Milverton fosters community spirit through inclusive events and activities, aiming to keep the church a vibrant, welcoming space for all. Their mission is to preserve this historic site for future generations.
Past events
Past events
St Michael's Community Day
Event
St Michael's Community Day
May 2 - May 2 | 11 dates & times
Church of St Michael, Milverton, Taunton TA4, UK

Our website

https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/11398/

Contact information

[email protected]
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