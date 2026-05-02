Stalham Community Gym

Stalham Community Gym

Subscribe

Our mission

Stalham Community Gym promotes health and wellbeing by providing a welcoming space for all ages to engage in physical activities, fostering community connections through events like fun runs and fitness programs.
Past events
Past events
Stalham Health & Fitness Fair
Event
Stalham Health & Fitness Fair
May 2, 10:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Recreation Rd, Stalham, Norwich NR12 9BJ, UK
Stalham Community Fun Run
Event
Stalham Community Fun Run
May 2, 10:30 - 12:30 PM GMT+1
Recreation Rd, Stalham, Norwich NR12 9BJ, UK

Our website

https://stalhamcommunitygym.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by