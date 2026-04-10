Stoke Climsland Scout Group
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Our mission
Stoke Climsland Scout Group empowers youth through adventurous activities, fostering skills, teamwork, and community spirit. They aim to develop confident, responsible individuals while supporting initiatives like the World Scout Jamboree.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Dinner and Disco
Jun 20, 6:30 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
3 Castle St, Launceston PL15 8BA, UK
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Our website
https://www.1ststokeclimsland.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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