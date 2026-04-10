Stoke Climsland Scout Group

Stoke Climsland Scout Group

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Our mission

Stoke Climsland Scout Group empowers youth through adventurous activities, fostering skills, teamwork, and community spirit. They aim to develop confident, responsible individuals while supporting initiatives like the World Scout Jamboree.
Events
Events
Dinner and Disco
Event
Dinner and Disco
Jun 20, 6:30 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
3 Castle St, Launceston PL15 8BA, UK
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.1ststokeclimsland.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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