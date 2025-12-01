Team Cromwell
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Team Cromwell

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Team Cromwell

Our mission

Team Cromwell empowers students through engaging activities that foster creativity and community spirit. They raise funds for various initiatives, enhancing the educational experience and supporting student development.
Events
Events
CFEST
Event
CFEST
Jul 3, 5:00 - 7:30 PM GMT+1
Yew Tree Ln, Dukinfield SK16 5BJ, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Team Cromwell
Donation
Donate to Team Cromwell
Your gift to Team Cromwell supports Cromwell High School students every day Please note you do not have to pay the Zeffy Fees. Simply click 'other' and type £0.
Donate today
Sponsored Move It
Donation
Sponsored Move It
£0 of £1,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.cromwell.tameside.sch.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]

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