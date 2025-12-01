Team Cromwell
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Team Cromwell
Our mission
Team Cromwell empowers students through engaging activities that foster creativity and community spirit. They raise funds for various initiatives, enhancing the educational experience and supporting student development.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
CFEST
Jul 3, 5:00 - 7:30 PM GMT+1
Yew Tree Ln, Dukinfield SK16 5BJ, UK
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More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Team Cromwell
Your gift to Team Cromwell supports Cromwell High School students every day Please note you do not have to pay the Zeffy Fees. Simply click 'other' and type £0.
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Donation
Sponsored Move It
£0 of £1,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.cromwell.tameside.sch.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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