The Cornubian Arts and Science Trust
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Our mission
The Cornubian Arts and Science Trust fosters creativity and collaboration in Cornwall by supporting artists and communities through workshops, exhibitions, and discussions, aiming to inspire and engage diverse audiences in the arts and sciences.
Past events
Past events
Event
Cornwall Workshop Artist Gathering
Mar 15, 2:00 - 8:30 PM GMT
3 Penrose Rd, Helston TR13 8TP, UK
Our website
https://castcornwall.art/
Contact information
[email protected]
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