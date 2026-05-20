The East Surrey Circle
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The East Surrey Circle

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The East Surrey Circle

Our mission

In the East Surrey Circle, our aim is to create a safe, inclusive, and welcoming community for women to connect, socialise, and support one another by organising regular social events and meet-ups that encourage connection and friendship.
Events
Events
Wine Glass Decorating 🍷
Event
Wine Glass Decorating 🍷
May 20, 7:00 - 8:30 PM GMT+1
39 Weston Dr, Caterham CR3 5XY, UK
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Pole taster session
Event
Pole taster session
May 24, 1:00 - 2:30 PM GMT+1
27A Bell St, Reigate RH2 7AE, UK
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Quiz Night at The Light, Redhill
Event
Quiz Night at The Light, Redhill
May 28, 7:30 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
3, 11 Gallery Walk, Redhill RH1 1RU, UK
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Acrobeats Bungee Fitness class 12.30-1.30 class
Event
Acrobeats Bungee Fitness class 12.30-1.30 class
May 30, 12:30 - 1:30 PM GMT+1
First Floor, 78-82 Lind Rd, Sutton SM1 4PL, UK
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Acrobeats Bungee Fitness class 1.30- 2.30 class
Event
Acrobeats Bungee Fitness class 1.30- 2.30 class
May 30, 1:30 - 2:30 PM GMT+1
First Floor, 78-82 Lind Rd, Sutton SM1 4PL, UK
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Book Club- May
Event
Book Club- May
May 30, 6:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Redstone Hill, Redhill RH1 4AW, UK
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Ladies Day at Epsom Race Course
Event
Ladies Day at Epsom Race Course
Jun 5, 11:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Epsom KT18 5LQ, UK
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Beyond 30s- 80s and 90s Day Clubbing
Event
Beyond 30s- 80s and 90s Day Clubbing
Jun 6, 4:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
39-41 Church St, Reigate RH2 0AD, UK
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Karaoke Night @ The Light
Event
Karaoke Night @ The Light
Jun 26, 8:00 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
3, 11 Gallery Walk, Redhill RH1 1RU, UK
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Bottomless Brunch at Foresters, Horley
Event
Bottomless Brunch at Foresters, Horley
Jun 27, 3:00 - 5:30 PM GMT+1
88 Victoria Rd, Horley RH6 7AB, UK
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Shiraz Dinner and Drinks 🥂🍹
Event
Shiraz Dinner and Drinks 🥂🍹
Jul 4, 8:00 - 11:55 PM GMT+1
11 Massetts Rd, Horley RH6 7PR, UK
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Mamma Mia ExtrABBAganza
Event
Mamma Mia ExtrABBAganza
Aug 22, 6:00 - 10:30 PM GMT+1
Polesden Lacey, Great Bookham, Dorking RH5 6BB, UK
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Cancer Research UK Shine Walk
Event
Cancer Research UK Shine Walk
Sep 19, 8:00 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
Battersea
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Legally Blonde Musical
Event
Legally Blonde Musical
Dec 17, 7:30 - 10:00 PM GMT
New Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1SD, UK
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More ways to support us
The East Surrey Circle
Donation
The East Surrey Circle
Welcome to the East Surrey Circle. Below you will find all our upcoming events. Feel free to explore and reach out if you have any questions ✨️✨️Our contact email is: [email protected] February-Donyngs Soft play, mums meetup, Fri 27th, 11.40am March -Pole taster class, Sun 1st (all spaces confirmed)- Walk at Boxhill, Sun 8th -Paint and Sip, Mon 9th (purchase via payment link) - Quiz Night at the Light, Thurs 19th- Walk and Chat Buckland Lake Sat 21st March - Pizza Making, Pizza Express, Wed 25th 6pm (purchase via payment link) -Reformer Pilates, Sun 29th (all spaces confirmed) April- Walk + Talk at Tilgate Park, Sat 4th-All you can eat Tarana Crawley, Sun 12th 5pm - Aerial Arts taster session Thursday 16th April 7-8pm -Aerial Arts taster session Thursday 23rd April 7-8pm May- Charity Night, Friday 15th, 7pm June -Ladies Day at Epsom Race Course, Friday 5th, 11am (message admin on WhatsApp) September -West End Day Party Live, Sat 26th, 3pm (book on external website, let admins know when you have booked)
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The East Surrey Circle's Tote Bag
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The East Surrey Circle's Tote Bag
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Donations for the Lucy Rayner Foundation
Donation
Donations for the Lucy Rayner Foundation
Your donation to the Lucy Rayner Foundation helps fund vital mental health support for our local community. Every contribution, big or small, keeps these services free and accessible for those who might otherwise face their struggles alone. Thank you for standing with us ❤️🙏
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586459717138&mibextid=wwxifr&rdid=uu4hfsod5a20nb0w&share_url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.facebook.com%2fshare%2f1cvjmvals6%2f%3fmibextid%3dwwxifr#

Contact information

[email protected]
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