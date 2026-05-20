Welcome to the East Surrey Circle. Below you will find all our upcoming events. Feel free to explore and reach out if you have any questions ✨️✨️Our contact email is: [email protected]
February-Donyngs Soft play, mums meetup, Fri 27th, 11.40am March -Pole taster class, Sun 1st (all spaces confirmed)- Walk at Boxhill, Sun 8th -Paint and Sip, Mon 9th (purchase via payment link) - Quiz Night at the Light, Thurs 19th- Walk and Chat Buckland Lake Sat 21st March - Pizza Making, Pizza Express, Wed 25th 6pm (purchase via payment link) -Reformer Pilates, Sun 29th (all spaces confirmed) April- Walk + Talk at Tilgate Park, Sat 4th-All you can eat Tarana Crawley, Sun 12th 5pm - Aerial Arts taster session Thursday 16th April 7-8pm -Aerial Arts taster session Thursday 23rd April 7-8pm May- Charity Night, Friday 15th, 7pm June -Ladies Day at Epsom Race Course, Friday 5th, 11am (message admin on WhatsApp) September -West End Day Party Live, Sat 26th, 3pm (book on external website, let admins know when you have booked)