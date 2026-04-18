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The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop - Dash Around Derbyshire

Welcome to The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop 💜Every purchase helps girls and young women across Derbyshire gain confidence, learn new skills, and enjoy adventures with their units.The CC Team challenge is being set by Angela, Lucie and Rachel between now and when they finish their term as the County Commissioner Team in 2028.There are eight badges to collect including the CC challenge badge. Each badge represents an area of the county and will fit together to create a map of our county. Badges cost the following (prices depend on the size of the actual badge).CC badge, South-West, Peaks & Dales and South-East - £1.75 eachChesterfield and North-East and Mid-East - £1.25 eachAmber Valley and Erewash - 80p eachTotal for all £11.10 + P&PBy creating this challenge, we are wishing to encourage members to visit as many of the wonderful places as possible, that we have in the County.