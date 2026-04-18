The Guide Association Derbyshire
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The Guide Association Derbyshire

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The Guide Association Derbyshire

Our mission

The Guide Association Derbyshire empowers girls and young women through engaging activities, fostering leadership, confidence, and community spirit. They provide a supportive environment for personal growth and development, encouraging lifelong friendships.
Events
Events
Selection Ride for Scout and Guide Trip to the Netherlands 2027 - various dates
Event
Selection Ride for Scout and Guide Trip to the Netherlands 2027 - various dates
Apr 18 - Jul 12 | 4 dates & times
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 14 June 2026 - Buxton Fire Station
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 14 June 2026 - Buxton Fire Station
Jun 14, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT+1
Staden Ln, Buxton SK17 9RZ, UK
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 5 July 2026 - Etwall Scout Hut
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 5 July 2026 - Etwall Scout Hut
Jul 5, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT+1
7-8 Sandypits Ln, Etwall, Derby DE65 6JA, UK
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 25th July - Belper Congregational Church
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 25th July - Belper Congregational Church
Jul 25, 9:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Belper Congregational Church, Church Walk, off Green Lane, Belper, DE56 1DB
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 2 August - Sandiacre Scout and Guide HQ
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 2 August - Sandiacre Scout and Guide HQ
Aug 2, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT+1
Sandiacre Scout and Guide HQ, Stanton Road, Sandiacre, Nottingham NG10 5DZ
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 19 September 2026 - The Den, Inkersall
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 19 September 2026 - The Den, Inkersall
Sep 19, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT+1
Middlecroft Rd, Staveley, Chesterfield S43 3NH, UK
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 10 October - Trefoil House, Ilkeston
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Saturday 10 October - Trefoil House, Ilkeston
Oct 10, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT+1
Dale View, Ilkeston DE7 4LD, UK
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 22 November 2026 - Etwall Scout Hut
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 22 November 2026 - Etwall Scout Hut
Nov 22, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT
7-8 Sandypits Ln, Etwall, Derby DE65 6JA, UK
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1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 29 November - Matlock Green Guide and Scout HQ
Event
1st Response 6hr F2F Training - Sunday 29 November - Matlock Green Guide and Scout HQ
Nov 29, 9:30 - 4:15 PM GMT
Butts Dr, Matlock DE4 3DJ, UK
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More ways to support us
Shop
The Guide Association Derbyshire's Equipment Hire
Hire equipment to help your girls explore, learn and have fun 🎒From camp kit to activity resources, our equipment hire supports safe, affordable adventures for Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers across Derbyshire.Your booking helps us keep gear ready for every unit 💜Complete this form to tell us what you need, when you need it, and how you’ll use it. Together we can give more girls the chance to grow in confidence and enjoy the outdoors.
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The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop - Dash Around Derbyshire
Shop
The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop - Dash Around Derbyshire
Welcome to The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop 💜Every purchase helps girls and young women across Derbyshire gain confidence, learn new skills, and enjoy adventures with their units.The CC Team challenge is being set by Angela, Lucie and Rachel between now and when they finish their term as the County Commissioner Team in 2028.There are eight badges to collect including the CC challenge badge. Each badge represents an area of the county and will fit together to create a map of our county. Badges cost the following (prices depend on the size of the actual badge).CC badge, South-West, Peaks & Dales and South-East - £1.75 eachChesterfield and North-East and Mid-East - £1.25 eachAmber Valley and Erewash - 80p eachTotal for all £11.10 + P&PBy creating this challenge, we are wishing to encourage members to visit as many of the wonderful places as possible, that we have in the County.
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The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop - Nights away badges
Shop
The Guide Association Derbyshire's Shop - Nights away badges
Celebrate every adventure with a Nights Away badge 🌙⛺Order badges for camps, sleepovers and residentials that help girls grow in confidence, independence and teamwork.Each badge marks:Time spent away with their unit and friendsNew skills learned around camp and indoorsSteps on their journey through guiding in Derbyshire
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Our website

https://www.girlguidingderbyshire.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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