The Jeely Piece Club
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The Jeely Piece Club

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The Jeely Piece Club

Our mission

The Jeely Piece Club provides playgroups and family support to create safe spaces for children to grow and for parents to connect, fostering community and development for families in need.
Past events
Past events
Jeely Fundraiser March 2026
Event
Jeely Fundraiser March 2026
Mar 7, 7:00 PM - Mar 8, 12:00 AM GMT
55 Machrie Dr, Glasgow G45 0AL, UK
Jeely Piece Club AGM 2026
Event
Jeely Piece Club AGM 2026
Mar 6, 12:00 - 1:00 PM GMT
55 Machrie Dr, Glasgow G45 0AL, UK
More ways to support us
Support the Jeely Piece Club
Donation
Support the Jeely Piece Club
£630 of £50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.jeely.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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