The Jeely Piece Club
Subscribe
Donate
The Jeely Piece Club
Our mission
The Jeely Piece Club provides playgroups and family support to create safe spaces for children to grow and for parents to connect, fostering community and development for families in need.
Past events
Past events
Event
Jeely Fundraiser March 2026
Mar 7, 7:00 PM - Mar 8, 12:00 AM GMT
55 Machrie Dr, Glasgow G45 0AL, UK
Event
Jeely Piece Club AGM 2026
Mar 6, 12:00 - 1:00 PM GMT
55 Machrie Dr, Glasgow G45 0AL, UK
More ways to support us
Donation
Support the Jeely Piece Club
£630 of £50,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.jeely.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by