The light community Project

Sustain Perth Central Mosque
🌟 Join us in supporting your Masjid – Perth Central Mosque 🌟At Perth Central Mosque, we believe that positive change begins with people like you. Every act of kindness, every donation, and every moment of support helps strengthen your masjid and serve the wider community.Together, we can continue building a place of prayer, unity, and belonging for everyone.How you can help support your masjid:🤲 Donate: Every pound helps maintain and develop your masjid.📢 Share: Share this campaign with family, friends, and on social media.🙌 Volunteer: Your time and skills can also make a meaningful impact.Thank you for supporting your masjid, Perth Central Mosque. Your support is truly appreciated and makes a real difference.