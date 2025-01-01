The light community Project

The light community Project

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Our mission

The Light Community Project aims to foster unity and belonging through Perth Central Mosque, providing a welcoming space for prayer and community support. They encourage donations, volunteering, and sharing to strengthen their services and outreach.
More ways to support us
Donation
Sustain Perth Central Mosque
🌟 Join us in supporting your Masjid – Perth Central Mosque 🌟At Perth Central Mosque, we believe that positive change begins with people like you. Every act of kindness, every donation, and every moment of support helps strengthen your masjid and serve the wider community.Together, we can continue building a place of prayer, unity, and belonging for everyone.How you can help support your masjid:🤲 Donate: Every pound helps maintain and develop your masjid.📢 Share: Share this campaign with family, friends, and on social media.🙌 Volunteer: Your time and skills can also make a meaningful impact.Thank you for supporting your masjid, Perth Central Mosque. Your support is truly appreciated and makes a real difference.
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Donation
Support our Imams
🌙 Support Our Tarawih Imams – Honour Our GuestsThis Ramadan, our Tarawih Imams have left their families and travelled from afar to serve our community. Every night they stand for long hours, leading us in Salah and helping us experience the beauty of the Qur’an.They are our honoured guests — and for some, this is their very first time visiting Scotland.Let us not allow them to leave without feeling the warmth, appreciation, and gratitude of our community.Your donation is a simple but meaningful way to thank them for their sincerity, dedication, and service throughout Ramadan.Let’s come together to honour them with generosity.🤲 Give with an open hand and an open heart.May Allah reward them for their efforts and reward you for supporting them. Ameen
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Donation
DONATE A Qur’an
£190 of £2,000 goal
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Our website

https://perthcentralmosque.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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