The light community Project

Donation

Support our Imams

🌙 Support Our Tarawih Imams – Honour Our GuestsThis Ramadan, our Tarawih Imams have left their families and travelled from afar to serve our community. Every night they stand for long hours, leading us in Salah and helping us experience the beauty of the Qur’an.They are our honoured guests — and for some, this is their very first time visiting Scotland.Let us not allow them to leave without feeling the warmth, appreciation, and gratitude of our community.Your donation is a simple but meaningful way to thank them for their sincerity, dedication, and service throughout Ramadan.Let’s come together to honour them with generosity.🤲 Give with an open hand and an open heart.May Allah reward them for their efforts and reward you for supporting them. Ameen