Donation

Mr Money thanks you for supporting The Museum of Computing

The Museum of Computing is devoted to the history of computing and digital development. It was the first physical museum of its kind in the UK, and has many hands-on exhibits, allowing visitors to experience computers and related items as they were in the past.The Museum of Computing is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers. Please make a donation so we can improve our museum and continue on our mission to educate and entertain.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every amount counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!