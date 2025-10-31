The Museum of Computing
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The Museum of Computing

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The Museum of Computing

Our mission

The Museum of Computing preserves the history of computing through engaging exhibits and hands-on experiences. Our mission is to educate and entertain visitors about digital development, fostering appreciation for the evolution of technology.
Past events
Past events
Halloween Byte Night
Event
Halloween Byte Night
Oct 31, 6:30 - 9:30 PM GMT
The Museum of Computing, 6-7 Theatre Sq, Swindon SN1 1QN, UK
More ways to support us
The Museum of Computing's Shop
Shop
The Museum of Computing's Shop
Your purchase supports our mission to preserve historic hardware and software and make them available for the public to enjoy.
View shop
Mr Money thanks you for supporting The Museum of Computing
Donation
Mr Money thanks you for supporting The Museum of Computing
The Museum of Computing is devoted to the history of computing and digital development. It was the first physical museum of its kind in the UK, and has many hands-on exhibits, allowing visitors to experience computers and related items as they were in the past.The Museum of Computing is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers. Please make a donation so we can improve our museum and continue on our mission to educate and entertain.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every amount counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!
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Our website

https://www.museumofcomputing.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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