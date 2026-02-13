The Sacred Heart Church, Wimbledon
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Our mission
Sacred Heart Church in Wimbledon fosters a welcoming community through faith, worship, and social events. Their mission is to enrich spiritual lives and build connections, encouraging all to participate in prayer, fellowship, and cultural exchange.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Prayer & A Pint 2026 Summer BBQ
Jun 6, 6:00 - 9:30 PM GMT+1
Edge Hill, London SW19 4LU, UK
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.sacredheartwimbledon.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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