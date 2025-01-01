Thorns School PTA

Thorns School PTA

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Our mission

The Thorns School PTA fosters a vibrant school community by organizing events and activities that enhance the educational experience, promote family engagement, and support the needs of students and teachers at Thorns School.
Events
Events
National Festival Circus
Event
National Festival Circus
Jun 7 - Jun 7 | 3 dates & times
Blackthorn Rd, Kenilworth CV8 2DS, UK
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.thornsinfantschool.com/parents/pta/

Contact information

[email protected]
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