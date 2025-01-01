UK & Ireland New York Jets Fan Club

Raffle

Win a signed NYJets Draft Hat - charity raffle!

We have one cap signed by all three of the NY Jets 1st round draft picks available to raise money for The Primrose Centre. All monies received will go to ThePrimrose Unit Bedford Hospital.The Primrose Unit is a very special unit, they support Bedford Patients through their cancer journey. From the initial diagnosis, to treatment, to wellbeing, to financial support, emotional support, prosthetics, and so much more. The dedicated team regularly train on latest treatments and support processes to ensure the patient gains everything they need to the highest quality.A special shoutout to Darren who decided he would rather raffle off this prize instead of receiving it when winning as part of the Draft Giveaway. Let's hope we can raise some funds for this beautiful cause. You must be based in the UK or Ireland to receive this prize. The raffle will close at midnight on Friday 12th June. The winner will be notified by email.