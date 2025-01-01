Unity Foundation CIC

Unity Foundation CIC

Subscribe

Our mission

Unity Foundation CIC unites communities through events like 'Run for Jamaica,' raising funds and awareness for vulnerable populations in London and Jamaica, including the homeless and children affected by disasters.
Events
Events
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
Event
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
Jun 6, 11:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Acacia Rd, Mitcham CR4 1SF, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
Donation
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
£900 of £2,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by