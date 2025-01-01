Unity Foundation CIC
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Our mission
Unity Foundation CIC unites communities through events like 'Run for Jamaica,' raising funds and awareness for vulnerable populations in London and Jamaica, including the homeless and children affected by disasters.
Events
Events
Event
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
Jun 6, 11:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Acacia Rd, Mitcham CR4 1SF, UK
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More ways to support us
Donation
Every Step Makes A Difference - Run For Jamaica
£900 of £2,000 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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