Whitley Bay Beacons: Women's Ice Hockey Club
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Whitley Bay Beacons: Women's Ice Hockey Club
Our mission
Whitley Bay Beacons empowers women through ice hockey, fostering community, teamwork, and personal growth. We celebrate players and supporters, creating a vibrant environment for all involved in the sport in Whitley Bay.
Events
Events
Raffle
Pink the Rink Raffle: Game Worn NWHL Shirt
May 18, 8:00 AM - May 24, 8:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
Event
Border Bash 2026
Jun 6, 10:00 - 2:00 PM GMT+1
Golf Course Rd, Kelso TD5 7SL, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Support WBWIHC
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Contact information
[email protected]
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