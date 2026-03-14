Woodley and Earley Lions CIO
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Woodley and Earley Lions CIO supports local communities through practical assistance and initiatives. They organize events like quiz nights to raise funds, fostering community spirit while addressing the needs of those requiring help.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Quiz Night
Mar 14, 7:30 - 10:00 PM GMT
100 The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading RG10 9TX, UK
Event
Skittles Evening, Earley Home Guard
Feb 7, 6:30 - 11:00 PM GMT
Pitts Ln, Earley, Reading RG6 1BT, UK
Our website
https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/woodleyearley/index.php
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by