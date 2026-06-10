100 Friends of Silver Friends

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
As a Bronze Friend, you help provide the essentials that make our services possible. Your monthly contribution supports refreshments, activity materials, volunteer expenses, and the day-to-day costs of running social gatherings where older people can meet, build friendships, and feel part of their community. Collectively, our Bronze Friends help ensure that no one is excluded from our activities because of financial barriers.
Renews monthly
As a Silver Friend, you help older people access the social connections that are vital to their wellbeing. Your support contributes towards the cost of organising regular events, community outings, and friendship activities, as well as helping us provide accessible transport for those who would otherwise struggle to attend. Silver Friends play an important role in reducing loneliness and creating opportunities for meaningful social interaction.
Renews monthly
As a Gold Friend, you make a significant contribution to sustaining Silver Friends' services throughout the year. Your support helps fund accessible transport, expand our programme of activities and outings, and enable us to reach older people who are isolated or unable to access community opportunities independently. Gold Friends help us ensure that more older people can enjoy companionship, confidence, and a renewed sense of belonging.
Renews monthly
What £100 will do:
As a Platinum Friend, your support helps Silver Friends expand its reach and impact across the Woking area. Your generous contribution enables us to welcome more older people into our community, increase the number of social activities and outings we offer, and extend our accessible transport service to those who would otherwise be unable to participate. Platinum Friends provide the foundation for long-term sustainability and help us extend our impact throughout the community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!