Hosted by

Believe Organ Donor Support

About this event

10th Celebratory Ball

Leckwith Rd

Cardiff CF11 8AZ, UK

General Admission
£70

Individual tickets including Meal and Entertainment

Table of 8
£520

Have your own table and invite your 8 Guests

Table of 10
£600

Believe in the Fab Gift of Life with a table of 10

Headline Sponsor
£4,500

Prominent Brand visibility and formal recognition at the event and a complimentary table for 10 guests offering premium seating

Drinks Sponsorship
£1,500

High impact brand visibility with dedicated recognition.

Complimentary table for 8

Entertainment Sponsor
£1,950

High Brand Visibility with a complimentary table of 8 persons along with meet the band and signed merchandise

Add a donation for Believe Organ Donor Support

£

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