10th Celebratory Ball

About this event
Individual tickets including Meal and Entertainment
Have your own table and invite your 8 Guests
Believe in the Fab Gift of Life with a table of 10
Prominent Brand visibility and formal recognition at the event and a complimentary table for 10 guests offering premium seating
High impact brand visibility with dedicated recognition.
Complimentary table for 8
High Brand Visibility with a complimentary table of 8 persons along with meet the band and signed merchandise
£
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