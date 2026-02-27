1454 (Harrow) Squadron ATC

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1454 (Harrow) Squadron ATC

About this shop

1454 (Harrow) Squadron - Online Store

T-shirt
£14

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colours.

Post & Packaging (under 500g)
£3.20

Package and delivery fee for Royal Mail 48 Tracked (under 500g).

Note this includes:

-single t-shirt, OR

-single polo shirt, OR

-2 x t-shirt, OR

-1 x t-shirt/1 x polo shirt combo, OR

-1 x t-shirt or polo shirt, keyring combo

Post & Packaging (over 500g)
£4

Package and delivery fee for Royal Mail 48 hour Tracked (over 500g).

Note this includes:

-2 x polo shirts, OR

-sweatshirt(s), OR

-t-shirt/polo shirt & sweatshirt(s) combo, OR

-any of the above including keyring

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