1454 (Harrow) Squadron - Online Store

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Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colours.
Package and delivery fee for Royal Mail 48 Tracked (under 500g).
Note this includes:
-single t-shirt, OR
-single polo shirt, OR
-2 x t-shirt, OR
-1 x t-shirt/1 x polo shirt combo, OR
-1 x t-shirt or polo shirt, keyring combo
Package and delivery fee for Royal Mail 48 hour Tracked (over 500g).
Note this includes:
-2 x polo shirts, OR
-sweatshirt(s), OR
-t-shirt/polo shirt & sweatshirt(s) combo, OR
-any of the above including keyring
£
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