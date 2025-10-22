Harriers Foundation

Harriers Foundation

1886 Club

⚽ TIER 1 – SUPPORTER
£5

Renews monthly

You’re part of the team — helping make every community project possible.
You’ll receive:

  • 1886 Club Welcome Pack (including certificate & thank-you letter)
  • Exclusive 1886 Club pin badge
  • Monthly Foundation e-newsletter with behind-the-scenes updates
  • Your name listed on the “Wall of Support”
🔴 TIER 2 – FRIEND OF THE FOUNDATION
£10

Renews monthly

You’re helping grow our reach and impact even further.
Includes everything above, plus:

  • Invitation to one Harriers Foundation hospitality event per year
  • Priority booking for Foundation dinners, events, and volunteering days
  • Exclusive Foundation supporter card (with small local partner discounts where available)
  • Quarterly project impact report — see where your support is making a difference
⚪ TIER 3 – HERITAGE MEMBER
£15

Renews monthly

You’re building legacy — investing in long-term community transformation.
Includes everything above, plus:

  • Invitation to an annual “Supporters’ Celebration Evening” with Foundation staff and ambassadors
  • Limited edition 1886 Club Gift
  • Entry into our annual prize draw (matchday hospitality, signed shirt, or experience)
  • Early access to new Foundation projects and volunteering opportunities
🏆 TIER 4 – THE 1886 CLUB MEMBER
£18.86

No expiration


The ultimate show of support — celebrating the year Kidderminster Harriers was born and the future we’re building together.
Includes everything above, plus:

  • Exclusive invitation to our annual Gala Night
  • Personal thank-you recognition in the matchday programme
  • Private behind-the-scenes Foundation tour (with optional guest)
  • “1886 Founders” commemorative item (unique each year)
