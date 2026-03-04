Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Dirham by Ard Al Zaafaran is a popular unisex Eau de Parfum known for its fresh, citrusy, and slightly woody aromatic scent. It opens with vibrant notes of citrus and bergamot, transitioning into a floral heart of rose and jasmine, settling into a warm, powdery base of sandalwood and cedar. This whole set would make a perfect Eid gift for your loved ones.
Ahlam Al Arab by Ard Al Zaafaran is a luxurious unisex Eau de Parfum featuring a woody, oriental scent with high longevity and strong sillage. It blends citrus and fruity top notes with spicy, woody, and floral heart notes (cinnamon, cedar, rose, jasmine), finishing with a base of musk, amber, and Oud. This perfume gift set is a perfect eid gift for your loved ones.
An expressive stencilled calligraphy composition, where fluid lettering unfurls in luminous bronze brushstrokes. The metallic strokes shimmer against a deep, matte backdrop, while an intricate mandala blossoms outward in delicate symmetry, echoing balance and quiet harmony. The interplay of stencil precision and painterly texture creates a piece that feels both meditative and bold—an ornamental fusion of calligraphic grace and sacred geometry, glowing with warm bronze light.
Title: Elevate
Size: 42 x 29.7cm
Materials: Acrylic paints and texture paste on stretched canvas 380 gsm
Traipsing through the emerald forest
Shaft of light, eyes squint, and footsteps proceed.
Quickened strides mustered upwards to the incline of elevated plains.
Now, sunlight conquers the realm.
Beams of heat embrace and restore.
Sweet.moments.co:
(1X voucher for cake decorating workshop)
Sweet moments is a communal and niche cake decorating business located in Cardiff and Wales that offers you the option to book dates for the cake decorating workshop. They are labelled as the 1st bento cake decorating workshop in Cardiff and are a perfect, ideal workshop option to do when you have time or for a special occasion like your birthday.From their very positive reviews featured, you can clearly see that they are always successful in meeting their clients expectations and making them feel welcome and happy.With the vouchers you are able to enjoy a relaxing time decorating your own personal cake.
Create your own mini cake masterpiece with our Bento Cake DIY Set! This fun kit includes a freshly baked mini cake, delicious frosting, and decorating tools so you can design your own cute bento-style cake. Perfect for birthdays, dates, or a fun activity with friends.
The Starter Detail package provides a professional interior and exterior clean designed to maintain your vehicle’s appearance. It follows the same high standard as our Full Detail, covering all the main areas of the car, but without the deeper restorative work and specialist treatments. This makes it perfect for regular upkeep, keeping your vehicle looking fresh, polished, and well maintained.
A Full Detail is our highest level clean, designed to completely refresh and restore your vehicle inside and out. It’s much more than a standard wash, we deep clean the entire interior, including carpets, seats, vents, trims and glass, leaving it sanitised, fresh and looking like new. On the outside, we carry out a full safe wash process, remove built up grime like tar and bugs, deep clean the wheels and arches, restore trims, and leave the paintwork and glass looking sharp and glossy. It’s the perfect option if you want your car brought back to its best condition, whether that’s for personal pride, resale, or just a proper reset.
“He is the one who created me and he alone is the one who guides me” calligraphy piece by the talented paintsbyzoya. This one of a kind piece reflects the words of prophet Ibrahim on how every blessing comes from Allah swt.
Ramadan spirit on canvas. Where crescent boom, lantern light and quiet prayers meet by artist.Taraji.
