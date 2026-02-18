2005-2006 Team Auction

Hosted by
Official 2005–06 Clyde shirt signed by the full first team squad and professionally framed for display.
A superb collector’s piece from one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s history, making it an ideal centrepiece for any supporter’s home or office.
All proceeds from this auction go directly towards supporting Clyde FC.
Authentic match-worn boots from the unforgettable 2005–06 campaign.
A rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of on-pitch history connected to a fantastic season for the club and one of its key players. Boots were donated by Bryson himself at an event in 2006.
A striking and highly collectible piece of Clyde FC memorabilia celebrating one of the most iconic moments in the club’s modern history. This professionally presented commemorative boot marks Craig Bryson’s memorable goal against Rangers at Ibrox during the unforgettable 2005–06 League Cup match.
Beautifully presented and signed, this unique display captures a defining moment that remains etched in the memories of supporters and represents a rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of Clyde FC heritage.
Ideal for collectors and fans alike, this special item combines history, significance and presentation in one standout display.
A framed display featuring the official match programme from Clyde v Celtic in January 2006, original match ticket, and autographs from Eddie Malone and Craig Bryson. (Having originally been framed in 2006, time has faded Eddie's autograph but the programme and ticket remain in excellent condition)
A unique and collectible piece celebrating a historic moment in Clyde FC history, perfect for supporters and memorabilia collectors.
